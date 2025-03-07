Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,272.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

