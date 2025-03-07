Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 319,297 shares.The stock last traded at $51.16 and had previously closed at $50.35.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

