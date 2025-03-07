MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

