Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 31,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,904,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,688,000 after purchasing an additional 226,238 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 6.3% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,602,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

