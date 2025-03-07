Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 714,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 140,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
