NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NIOBW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

