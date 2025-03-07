GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
