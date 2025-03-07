GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

See Also

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

