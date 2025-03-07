New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 244,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 58,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

