Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

