NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Lowered by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,717,669 shares during the period. NovoCure comprises about 3.8% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NVCR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

