Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $361,000.

MLN opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

