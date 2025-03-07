Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.