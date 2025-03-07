Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,935,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,173,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,572,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FENI stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.