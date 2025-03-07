BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $115.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $113.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.