Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,501.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,788.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,701.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

