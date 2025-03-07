996 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Novus Advisors LLC

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VBK stock opened at $259.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average of $278.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

