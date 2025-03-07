Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

