Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 21,357 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $96.71 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

