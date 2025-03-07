HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 0.8% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $50,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

