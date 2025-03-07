Haven Private LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

