Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Canadian Solar accounts for 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,556,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 101.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $10.04 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

