K2 Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $387.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day moving average is $400.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.