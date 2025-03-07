Foundry Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,458 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.