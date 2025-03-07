Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,134,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.