K2 Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,298 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

