K2 Financial Inc. Invests $418,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after buying an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after buying an additional 449,701 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

