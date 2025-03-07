Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,985 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,978.05. This represents a 16.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

