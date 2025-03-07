Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 6.1% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.