West Family Investments Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Macquarie dropped their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

