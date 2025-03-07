West Family Investments Inc. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.91 and a 52-week high of $240.95.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

