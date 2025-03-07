West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

