Bank of America Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.50 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

