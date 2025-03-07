Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $34,540,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.45 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

