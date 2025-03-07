Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Angus Energy had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 34.71%.
Angus Energy Price Performance
Angus Energy stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £13.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Angus Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01).
Angus Energy Company Profile
