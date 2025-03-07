Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Posts Earnings Results

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foxtons Group had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

LON FOXT opened at GBX 62 ($0.80) on Friday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.92). The stock has a market cap of £188.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.20.

Insider Activity at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Chris Hough acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($23,582.47). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

