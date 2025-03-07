Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,639,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 261,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,273,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $698.44 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $696.22 and a 200-day moving average of $856.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

