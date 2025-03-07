Bradyco Inc. Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 7.8 %

Cable One Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $273.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.29 and a 12-month high of $470.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 229.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

