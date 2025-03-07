Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.5% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

FMC Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

