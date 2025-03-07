Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

