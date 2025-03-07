Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DINO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

