Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.13 Million in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares comprises 2.5% of Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

