Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

DELL opened at $93.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

