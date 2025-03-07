Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.8 %

BOCT stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

