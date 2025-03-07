Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Stock Position Lowered by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $154,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 3.2 %

BATS:BJUN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

