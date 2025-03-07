Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $286.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

