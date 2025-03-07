Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2231 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.