Novus Advisors LLC Takes $449,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,682,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.30 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.