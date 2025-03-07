Novus Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

