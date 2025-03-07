EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,224.04. The trade was a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,353 shares of company stock valued at $86,544,020. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $111.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.55, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

