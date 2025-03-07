Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 7.6 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $292.60 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average is $308.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

